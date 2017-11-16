Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld out until January

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld will be out of action until the new year, according to head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Belgium international sustained a hamstring injury during the Champions League win over Real Madrid before the international break and is set for a further six or seven weeks on the sidelines.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the north London derby clash with Arsenal, Pochettino confirmed that Alderweireld would be absent for the forthcoming fixtures and the busy festive period.

The Argentine boss said: “Toby is out. We need to assess him. We expect he will be out for longer than we did previously.

“Maybe (he will be back) after Christmas. That is the expectation.

“The injury is in his hamstring.

“He feels disappointed and a little bit sad but in the same way he is focused now on trying to recover as soon as possible. He is working hard, he is in the first stages of his rehab.

“Always, with this type of injury, we have to be cautious. We need to wait.”

In addition to the derby game against the Gunners, Alderweireld is also set to miss a crunch clash with table-topping Manchester City, plus league games against West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City, Watford, Stoke City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Southampton and West Ham United.

He will also be ruled out for Spurs’ final two Champions League group games against Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia.