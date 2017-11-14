Tottenham linked with Watford forward Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to sign Watford attacker Richarlison, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Brazilian starlet, aged 20, has been at Vicarage Road for just three months since his summer arrival from Fluminense.

Spurs are reportedly impressed with what they have seen from Richarlison since he joined the Hornets and are now keeping tabs on him.

The north London club’s scouts are said to be closely monitoring the forward’s displays, with Spurs spies regularly in the crowd for Watford games.

Richarlison has scored four goals in 10 Premier League appearances to date.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is still keen to strengthen his squad in attacking positions and is considering the pacy Brazilian as an option.

Watford would no doubt demand far more than the £11.2m they paid for Richarlison in the last transfer window. He signed a five-year contract running until June 2022 when he joined.