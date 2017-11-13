Tottenham’s Eric Dier to captain England vs Brazil

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier will captain England in tomorrow’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley.

Dier skippered Gareth Southgate’s side against Germany in last Friday’s 0-0 draw and will retain the armband when the Selecao visit, with the England boss praising the former Sporting Lisbon man’s tactical intelligence and development in recent seasons.

The Germany game was the first time the 23-year-old has captained his country.

But Southgate, who previously coached Dier at under-21 level, praised the Spurs star’s growing influence within the squad – on and off the pitch – and confirmed he would be his captain against Brazil.

The England manager told his press conference at Spurs’ Hotspur Way training ground today: “Dier will captain the team tomorrow night.

“It will be another very good experience for him. It’s important to remember that being captain on the pitch is just one element of being the captain, the other is showing leadership around the camp.

“The on the field part may help to raise the level of his performance and the bigger picture is that we want these young lads to feel the added responsibility.”

Dier’s Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane, Chelsea’s Gary Cahill, West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson have all captained England since Southgate took charge.

No permanent captain has been named since Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from international football in August.