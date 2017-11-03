Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris doubtful for derby clash with Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris is an injury doubt for the north London derby clash with Arsenal later this month, according to The Guardian.

Lloris sustained an adductor muscle injury in the Champions League win over Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday evening.

He has been ruled out of action for at least two weeks. He will definitely miss this weekend’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace, and has also pulled out of the France squad for the friendlies against Wales and Germany.

Spurs return to action after the international break with a game against their local rivals on November 18. Lloris is by no means certain to have recovered by that stage.

Dutch veteran Michel Vorm will deputise against the Eagles this weekend and could yet be needed to face the Gunners. Spanish youngster Pau Lopez is likely to be promoted to the bench to take Vorm’s place.