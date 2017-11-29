Tweet and Photo: Erik Lamela reacts to his comeback at Leicester

Perhaps inevitably, Erik Lamela was the only Tottenham Hotspur player to stick his head above the parapet on Twitter after last night’s 2-1 defeat at Leicester City.

The Argentine winger made his first appearance in 400 days when he came off the bench in the 78th minute at the King Power Stadium. Within two minutes he had provided an assist for Harry Kane to get Spurs back into the game.

Writing after the final whistle, Lamela said: “Disappointing result but happy to be back.”