Tweet and Photo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his Man Utd comeback

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has posted on Twitter to react to his comeback game against Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old came off the bench in the 77th minute to make his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury against Anderlecht in April.

In the seven months since, he has undergone surgery, been released by United, been re-signed by United and completed his recovery programme ahead of schedule.

After returning to action he had a long list of thank yous, including for manager Jose Mourinho, his United team-mates and his surgeon.

He wrote: “Thanks to everybody that stood by my side for the last months. Thanks to my family, coach, teammates, Mino, Dario Fort, Dahan, Dr Fu, Dr Volker, Man Utd and the most important my fanz.

“This was not a one man work without all of you I would not be playing football today. Thank you and I ❤️ you.”