Tweet, Video and Photos: Man Utd defender celebrates World Cup qualification

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof booked his place at next summer’s World Cup after his Sweden team beat Italy in their playoff.

A goalless second leg last night was enough to see Lindelof and his team-mates progress to Russia 2018 with a 0-1 aggregate win.

After the final whistle, Lindelof – who was signed by United from Benfica in the summer transfer window – wrote on social media: “World Cup! A childhood dream come true. So incredibly damn proud of this team. Thank you to everyone there at home and everyone in place today. SWEDEN, WE WILL BE AT THE WORLD CUP.”

Lindelof’s place at the finals comes at the expense of club-mate Matteo Darmian.

