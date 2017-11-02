Tweets: Chelsea players react to defeat at Roma, promise to bounce back vs Man Utd

A couple of Chelsea players have stuck their heads about the parapet on social media following the humiliating 3-0 defeat at Roma on Tuesday night.

Head coach Antonio Conte questioned his squad’s desire in the wake of the loss at the Stadio Olimpico.

Club record signing Alvaro Morata didn’t seem to see it that way and instead chalked it up to a bad day at the office.

Yesterday wasn’t our day… we have to work harder than ever! Thank you to all the fans that supported us as always! #GoBLUES pic.twitter.com/MVJvimcnB9 — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) November 1, 2017

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois vowed that the Blues would bounce back when they face Manchester United this weekend.