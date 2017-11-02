Skip to main content

Tweets: Chelsea players react to defeat at Roma, promise to bounce back vs Man Utd

A couple of Chelsea players have stuck their heads about the parapet on social media following the humiliating 3-0 defeat at Roma on Tuesday night.

Head coach Antonio Conte questioned his squad’s desire in the wake of the loss at the Stadio Olimpico.

Club record signing Alvaro Morata didn’t seem to see it that way and instead chalked it up to a bad day at the office.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois vowed that the Blues would bounce back when they face Manchester United this weekend.

Not a good night yesterday from us, but heads up and ready to bounce back on Sunday! #cfc 💙

