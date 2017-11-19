Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to derby win over Spurs
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to their north London derby victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win over Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez secured three points and bragging rights for Arsene Wenger’s side.
Since the final whistle, several Arsenal players have been posting on Twitter and Instagram to celebrate the result. Here’s what they had to say.
Say no more. #COYG 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/D90yWpX6AP
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) November 18, 2017
Who would of thought ✌🏽👌🏽 #AFCvsTHFC
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) November 18, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 North London is red! 🔴 Great performance from all of us today 💪🏽⚽ … I think that was what you call a successful comeback 😁👍🏽 #NotInOurHouse #NLD #Winners #ARSTOT #COYG #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/koD6ysxpEx
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) November 18, 2017
YA GUNNERS YA! 😎 Massive derby win 👊🏼💥 NORTH LONDON. IS. RED. 🔴 #COYG @Arsenal @premierleague pic.twitter.com/SOjy1KCznM
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 18, 2017
North London is RED 🔴🔴🔴 #COYG
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) November 18, 2017
What a derby win today! 💪🏽 Great team performance! 🔴 #NorthLondonDerby #AFCvsTHFC #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/FAhIlE4pcG
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) November 18, 2017
North London is Red! 🔴🔴 #WeAreTheArsenal #AFCvTHFC pic.twitter.com/KcFzf4cU7v
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) November 18, 2017
Come On You Gunners 💪🏽. Big Match and Big Win Today !! 🔴🔴 #ForTheFans #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/QNINxoMcCQ
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) November 18, 2017
North London is RED 🔴 pic.twitter.com/12F6bJW46A
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) November 18, 2017
⚽⚡ #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/49On2ZHEoY
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 18, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 Sliding into Sunday morning like… 😎 #WeAreTheArsenal #coyg #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/mFuMrGtyPH
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) November 19, 2017
Every real gooner woke up with a big fat smile on thier face 😁 i certainly did! Electric atmosphere in the Emirates yesterday. That win was for you #NorthLondonIsRed 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/a5RJP4AroM
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) November 19, 2017
NORTH LONDON IS 🔴🔴🔴🔴 Have a good weekend gunners!!!! 😜 pic.twitter.com/mnH2tOXCLM
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) November 19, 2017
North London is red 😜🔴 pic.twitter.com/PiGibFIcWd
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) November 19, 2017