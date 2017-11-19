Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to derby win over Spurs

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to their north London derby victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win over Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez secured three points and bragging rights for Arsene Wenger’s side.

Since the final whistle, several Arsenal players have been posting on Twitter and Instagram to celebrate the result. Here’s what they had to say.

🔴⚪️ Enjoy Gunners … Happy for our victory and for our team ⚽️⚽️

A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on