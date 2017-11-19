Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to derby win over Spurs

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to their north London derby victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win over Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez secured three points and bragging rights for Arsene Wenger’s side.

Since the final whistle, several Arsenal players have been posting on Twitter and Instagram to celebrate the result. Here’s what they had to say.

Who would of thought ✌🏽👌🏽 #AFCvsTHFC — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) November 18, 2017

North London is RED 🔴🔴🔴 #COYG — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) November 18, 2017

Come On You Gunners 💪🏽. Big Match and Big Win Today !! 🔴🔴 #ForTheFans #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/QNINxoMcCQ — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) November 18, 2017

North London is RED 🔴 pic.twitter.com/12F6bJW46A — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) November 18, 2017

🔴⚪️ Enjoy Gunners … Happy for our victory and for our team ⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Every real gooner woke up with a big fat smile on thier face 😁 i certainly did! Electric atmosphere in the Emirates yesterday. That win was for you #NorthLondonIsRed 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/a5RJP4AroM — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) November 19, 2017

NORTH LONDON IS 🔴🔴🔴🔴 Have a good weekend gunners!!!! 😜 pic.twitter.com/mnH2tOXCLM — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) November 19, 2017