Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to thrashing Huddersfield
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to their comprehensive win over Huddersfield Town last night.
The Gunners were 5-0 winners over the Terriers at the Emirates Stadium.
Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud (two), Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil gave Arsene Wenger’s side a comfortable victory.
Ozil created two of the other goals as well as scoring Arsenal’s fourth.
Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts after the final whistle.
Turning a tight game in a superb – 0 win! The Emirates is our fortress! #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal #AFCvHTFC ⚪ pic.twitter.com/LWMY5cgYG7
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 29, 2017
Oooooh pic.twitter.com/iIvKQ4hSaV
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) November 30, 2017
Great team work last night roll on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/T7lri7f7kv
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) November 30, 2017
⚽️⚽️❤❤ pic.twitter.com/cxUWRcjoHB
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) November 30, 2017
#COYG pic.twitter.com/jKg25BnvxW
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) November 30, 2017
STOP. @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/x5N6iJpUqI
— Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) November 30, 2017
Commanding home win and again a clean sheet! ⚽ See you on Saturday, Gunners! #ARSHUD #COYG #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/np7WgRvmvS
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) November 29, 2017
What a performance lads, the goals just kept on coming #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5KLcnVI64x
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) November 29, 2017