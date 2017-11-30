Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to thrashing Huddersfield

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to their comprehensive win over Huddersfield Town last night.

The Gunners were 5-0 winners over the Terriers at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud (two), Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil gave Arsene Wenger’s side a comfortable victory.

Ozil created two of the other goals as well as scoring Arsenal’s fourth.

Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts after the final whistle.