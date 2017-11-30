Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to thrashing Huddersfield

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to their comprehensive win over Huddersfield Town last night.

The Gunners were 5-0 winners over the Terriers at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud (two), Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil gave Arsene Wenger’s side a comfortable victory.

Ozil created two of the other goals as well as scoring Arsenal’s fourth.

Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts after the final whistle.

Turning a tight game in a superb – 0 win! The Emirates is our fortress! #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal #AFCvHTFC ⚪ pic.twitter.com/LWMY5cgYG7 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 29, 2017

Great team work last night roll on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/T7lri7f7kv — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) November 30, 2017