Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players celebrate qualifying for Champions League knockout rounds

Chelsea recorded a 0-4 win over Qarabag in Azerbaijan this evening to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

The Blues secured their qualification with a game to spare as they bounced back from their defeat to Roma in the previous group game.

After the final whistle, several of Antonio Conte’s players took to social media to give their reaction to the victory and to celebrate their qualification for the knockout rounds.

Here’s what they had to say…

Happy to be in the last 16. Time to recover for a big game on Saturday. #nonstop ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gm5KWz0SKh — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) November 22, 2017

Great game from the whole team and 3 points that take us to the next round @ChelseaFC Partido muy completo de todo el equipo y 3 puntos que nos dan la clasificación! #UCL pic.twitter.com/qKJff5Y755 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 22, 2017

