Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 1-0 win over Swansea
Chelsea recorded a 1-0 win over Swansea City yesterday evening to keep the pressure on pacesetters Manchester City and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table.
Germany international Antonio Rudiger’s first Premier League decided the clash with the Swans at Stamford Bridge.
After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their reaction to the victory.
Here’s what centre-back Rudiger and his Blues team-mates had to say about the match.
Very glad I could help the team to get the 3 points #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CFC @ChelseaFC @PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/4A1HqfRgIv
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) November 29, 2017
Massive important 3 points ! #CFC #chelsea pic.twitter.com/5BoyMJ6cTU
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) November 29, 2017
➕3️⃣
⚽️
GOCHELSEA!! pic.twitter.com/RRUZcBOh90
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) November 29, 2017
Come on @ChelseaFC ! 1⃣-0⃣ #CFC #CHESWA pic.twitter.com/3axbD5Kq95
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) November 29, 2017
Job done! Grande @ToniRuediger ! ⚽️ #StamfordBridge #CHESWA @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/6mghsEk3Zc
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) November 29, 2017