Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man Utd
Chelsea bounced back from their drubbing at Roma in midweek with victory over rivals Manchester United in the Premier League today.
The Blues recorded a 1-0 win over the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Club record signing Alvaro Morata, who was also tracked by United in the summer, headed in the only goal of the game.
After the final whistle, several players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. That sense of getting back on track after the Roma game was very apparent.
Happy!
➕3️⃣#BlueIsTheColour
⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZQNjQyWnpV
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) November 5, 2017
Fantastic performance + great passion and energy: WHAT A WIN! ⚽️ #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/XRzX5gPs48
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) November 5, 2017
Back on track with @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/QQUNQMxFhl
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) November 5, 2017
Big 3 points!!! Amazing atmosphere and amazing team performance!!! All together #KTBFFH #cfc pic.twitter.com/RTTErM4v3j
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 5, 2017
With the lads after today's big win! #vamos #equipo #CFC #CHEMUN #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/vS3CpzJHBh
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) November 5, 2017
Three points in this big match!!! Great reaction from us today ⚽ #Hustle #welldeserved #CHEMUN @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/2dRTyKKzKC
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) November 5, 2017