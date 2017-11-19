Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating West Brom

Chelsea made a successful return to Premier League action after the international break with a comfortable 0-4 away win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

After an impressive win over Manchester United before the international games, the Blues picked up where they left off at the Hawthorns.

Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard (two) and Marcos Alonso scored the goals that gave Antonio Conte’s side victory and heaped the pressure on Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.

