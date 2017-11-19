Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating West Brom

Chelsea made a successful return to Premier League action after the international break with a comfortable 0-4 away win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

After an impressive win over Manchester United before the international games, the Blues picked up where they left off at the Hawthorns.

Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard (two) and Marcos Alonso scored the goals that gave Antonio Conte’s side victory and heaped the pressure on Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.

Great win by the team in a non-easy ground. Keep on going #Blues !! / Gran triunfo del equipo en un campo nada fácil. A seguir!! 🔵 0⃣-4⃣ Come on #Chelsea #CFC #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/D6WqHVpjAB — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) November 18, 2017

Boys are on fire 🔥🔥🔥 another massive win come on the Chels #CFC pic.twitter.com/pErB6NiC3J — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) November 18, 2017

An away win with beautiful goals and a clean sheet which is never bad, is it? 😅💪🔵 #cfc #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/rI5tXpHYD0 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 18, 2017

3 p 110 A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:10am PST