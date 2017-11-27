Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players reacts to 1-1 draw at Liverpool

Chelsea’s players have been writing on social media in the wake of their 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The champions came from behind to salvage a point against Jurgen Klopp’s side, but some of the players felt they had deserved more from the game. Their was a general consensus that it had been a tough game and that the Blues had shown fight to get back into the game after falling behind.

Here’s what they had to say after the match.

Tough game at Anfield last night but great character from the team on to the next now #CFC pic.twitter.com/WXB9Iaiwqq — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) November 26, 2017

Great effort from the team today! Unlucky not to get the three points but we have another chance on Wednesday at home. #Anfield #LIVCHE #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/KZ9PbyR03z — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) November 25, 2017

A well deserved point at Anfield. Time to focus on Wednesday. Away fans were 🔥💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/YNkzjIEKxw — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 25, 2017