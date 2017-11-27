Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players reacts to 1-1 draw at Liverpool

Chelsea’s players have been writing on social media in the wake of their 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The champions came from behind to salvage a point against Jurgen Klopp’s side, but some of the players felt they had deserved more from the game. Their was a general consensus that it had been a tough game and that the Blues had shown fight to get back into the game after falling behind.

Here’s what they had to say after the match.

Unfortunate to only draw at Liverpool, looking forward to play again at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday! #cfc

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on