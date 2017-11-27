Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw against Chelsea

Liverpool’s players have been writing on social media to react to Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The Reds picked up a point against the champions at Anfield. But the draw felt a little bit like a defeat, with the Reds having taken the lead through Mohamed Salah and only having been pegged back by Willian’s late goal.

Here is what the players had to say about the match, their efforts and their disappointment at not quite being able to hold on for all three points.

Good effort from the boys. The support and atmosphere at Anfield was amazing… gutted we couldn't get you the 3 points in the end #YNWA pic.twitter.com/D85YcD3J8r — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) November 26, 2017

Frustrating not to get the 3 points after a decent performance. Big thanks to all our fans, we keep fighting, all together! #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/Y6nFSVe2lH — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) November 26, 2017

Good game lads!! Bad luck tonight but we have to keep working and keep fighting for this club Unbelievable support today in Anfield YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE pic.twitter.com/1RrhWX028W — Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) November 25, 2017

Tough game tonight & disappointing to concede late on but have to take the positives… quality atmosphere under the anfield lights #lfc A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:44pm PST