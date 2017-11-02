Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Maribor

Liverpool recorded a 3-0 win over Maribor at Anfield in last night’s Champions League group game.

After coasting to a 0-7 victory in the reverse fixture in Slovenia a fortnight ago, the Reds once again made light work of their opponents.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge gave Jurgen Klopp’s side their win.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their reaction to their performance and the win.

Here’s what they had to say about the game.

