Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Stoke

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s 0-3 away win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

In the end, the Reds secured a comfortable victory. Sadio Mane gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in the first half.

But it was only when Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score two goals that the visitors were able to put the game to bed.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.

3 points & clean sheet thanks for the quality support as always #ynwa❤

A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on

Well done lads

A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on

Well done boys…Big support again from our fans. Thank you #ynwa

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on