Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Stoke

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s 0-3 away win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

In the end, the Reds secured a comfortable victory. Sadio Mane gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in the first half.

But it was only when Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score two goals that the visitors were able to put the game to bed.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.

3 points and a clean sheet as a captain in my 400th appearance as a pro away at Stoke is the perfect night!! Thanks for the support!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/KwC391izZv — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) November 29, 2017

3 points & clean sheet thanks for the quality support as always #ynwa❤ A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

Well done lads A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Well done boys…Big support again from our fans. Thank you #ynwa A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

3 points ✔️ clean sheet ✔️100 Premier League games for Liverpool ✔️ proud ✔️ #liverpool #ynwa #EC23 A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:25pm PST