Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Stoke
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s 0-3 away win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.
In the end, the Reds secured a comfortable victory. Sadio Mane gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in the first half.
But it was only when Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score two goals that the visitors were able to put the game to bed.
Here’s what the players had to say about the game.
What a game boys +3 keep going guys Amazing support today of all the fans WE’LL NEVER WALK ALONE #reds #ynwa #lfc #liverpool #+3 #moonfire #amp18 pic.twitter.com/geEaCJzNOt
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) November 29, 2017
3 points and a clean sheet as a captain in my 400th appearance as a pro away at Stoke is the perfect night!! Thanks for the support!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/KwC391izZv
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) November 29, 2017
Job done last night ✔️ Strong performance from the boys and 3 points 💪🏽 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/4rGR84njdm
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) November 30, 2017