Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating West Ham
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their victory over West Ham United in today’s teatime kick-off in the Premier League.
The Reds recorded a comfortable 1-4 away win at the London Stadium. Or, as substitute goalkeeper Loris Karius put in his tweet, they “smashed the Hammers”.
Captain for the day Simon Mignolet wrote of his pride at skippering the side to victory.
Here’s what he and other members of the squad had to say about the game.
What an honour to lead @LFC out with a victory!! Great way to go on international duty! #proud #YNWA #LFC 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/2HtNWiyzXb
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) November 4, 2017
Smashed the Hammers ⚒ Good teamwork, @LFC! 🔴 #YNWA #LK1
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) November 4, 2017
Very important game and 3 more points 💪🏻💪🏻Good performance guys 🔴🔴 Thanks for the amazing support today of our fans👏🏻👏🏻 #AMP18 #reds #ynwa pic.twitter.com/mebOHV5NKa
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) November 4, 2017
We finished our 3rd game this week with a solid win. Thank you for the support and have a good trip back. 🔴#YNWA pic.twitter.com/5SxmCk0APC
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 4, 2017