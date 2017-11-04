Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating West Ham

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their victory over West Ham United in today’s teatime kick-off in the Premier League.

The Reds recorded a comfortable 1-4 away win at the London Stadium. Or, as substitute goalkeeper Loris Karius put in his tweet, they “smashed the Hammers”.

Captain for the day Simon Mignolet wrote of his pride at skippering the side to victory.

Here’s what he and other members of the squad had to say about the game.