Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Arsenal

Manchester City stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now unbeaten after 11 league games. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero (pen) and Gabriel Jesus gave them all three points against the Gunners.

After the final whistle, the City players took to social media to celebrate the result. Here’s what they had to say.

I have no words to thank everyone at @ManCity for so much affection in a day I'll never forget. And besides, what a win! pic.twitter.com/um7sc15PYv — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 5, 2017

9 PL wins in a row! pic.twitter.com/hKC2dmnzxx — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) November 5, 2017

Evoluindo a cada dia! Outro grande trabalho em equipe! Evolving every day! Congratulations, guys! Another great team work! @ManCity pic.twitter.com/wqXjRO2umJ — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) November 5, 2017

Alô mãe A post shared by Gabriel Jesus (@dejesusoficial) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Important victory before the international break against a difficult team like Arsenal.Keep it up guys! pic.twitter.com/7VPjrKPUb3 — David Silva (@21LVA) November 5, 2017

We stay humble Just another step towards our goals. We need to keep on working hard. Thanks for your amazing support today! #ComeOnCity pic.twitter.com/GZ1W91phfj — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) November 5, 2017

Good result!! Let’s keep this going after the international break #ComeOnCity!!! — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) November 5, 2017

We keep eating #SharkTeam — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 5, 2017