Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players celebrate victory over Newcastle

Manchester United players have been posting on social media to celebrate their comeback win over Newcastle United.

The Red Devils came from a goal down to record a 4-1 victory in the Saturday teatime kick-off at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling, the returning Paul Pogba and, for the first time since September, Romelu Lukaku were all on the scoresheet.

Here is what the United players had to say about the game and the win on social media.

What a comeback!! 3 points and an assist pic.twitter.com/7gP24hFetd — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 18, 2017

Thanks to everybody that stod by my side for the last months.Thanks to my family,coach,teammates,Mino,DarioFort,Dahan,DrFu,DrVolker,Manutd and the most important my fanz.This was not a one man work without all of you I would not be playing fotball today Thank you and I ❤️ you pic.twitter.com/XpTCWMaEIn — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 18, 2017

Great win with a comeback! Come on! Gran victoria con remontada! Seguimos! #mufc pic.twitter.com/Msa3pMPOiY — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) November 18, 2017

A great result that helps us to keep fighting! Thanks to my team mates and to the fans. @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/c9LgRGg6uu — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) November 18, 2017

Un gran resultado para seguir en la lucha. Gracias a mis compañeros y a los hinchas por su apoyo. Vamos @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/88iHF3TVfC — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) November 18, 2017

Well on my way to the golden boot Shows our character to come from behind and win big at Old Trafford again. #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/OF12alSRjQ — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) November 18, 2017