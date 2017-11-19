Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players celebrate victory over Newcastle

Manchester United players have been posting on social media to celebrate their comeback win over Newcastle United.

The Red Devils came from a goal down to record a 4-1 victory in the Saturday teatime kick-off at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling, the returning Paul Pogba and, for the first time since September, Romelu Lukaku were all on the scoresheet.

Here is what the United players had to say about the game and the win on social media.