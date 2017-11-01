Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Benfica

Manchester United all-but qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Benfica at Old Trafford last night.

A fourth consecutive group stage victory put the Red Devils on 12 points and ensures they need only one point from their final two group games to guarantee their progress.

After a Mile Svilar own goal and a Daley Blind penalty gave United the win, their players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.