Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Benfica

Manchester United all-but qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Benfica at Old Trafford last night.

A fourth consecutive group stage victory put the Red Devils on 12 points and ensures they need only one point from their final two group games to guarantee their progress.

After a Mile Svilar own goal and a Daley Blind penalty gave United the win, their players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Full champs league debut & 3 points. Good nights work 🔝⚽️✅ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/p0mtfrqgMO — Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) October 31, 2017

Thank you for the birthday messages! No longer a teenager 😅 a step closer to qualification rounded off a good day 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/s4EzOGBWOm — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2017