Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Benfica
Manchester United all-but qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Benfica at Old Trafford last night.
A fourth consecutive group stage victory put the Red Devils on 12 points and ensures they need only one point from their final two group games to guarantee their progress.
After a Mile Svilar own goal and a Daley Blind penalty gave United the win, their players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Full champs league debut & 3 points. Good nights work 🔝⚽️✅ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/p0mtfrqgMO
— Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) October 31, 2017
Good win tonight another step closer 💪🏾❤️ @ManUtd @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/vx8t32bC0Q
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) October 31, 2017
Thank you for the birthday messages! No longer a teenager 😅 a step closer to qualification rounded off a good day 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/s4EzOGBWOm
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2017
4 wins from 4 @ChampionsLeague ⚽️☑️ pic.twitter.com/tRuFEoJppF
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 31, 2017
12 out of 12 🔴👍 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/VaFoLClDMV
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) October 31, 2017
Always a proud moment to captain @ManUtd in the @ChampionsLeague at Old Trafford. Nearly into the knockouts! #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/bDyoCRItE5
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 31, 2017
Good win tonight and great to see @mctominay10 make his 1st champions league start. It’s what this club is about 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/X6ZlBAK4Dd
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) October 31, 2017