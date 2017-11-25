Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Brighton

Manchester United’s players have been taking to social media to give their reaction to this afternoon’s 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils were given a stern test by the Seagulls, but eventually emerged with a narrow victory and all three points.

A sense of relief at having not lost further ground to Manchester City was evident from what the players had to say about the match.

Here’s what they wrote on Twitter after the final whistle.

That was a tough one today, big 3 points in the end! Come on @premierleague….my shot was going on target, I’ve waited long enough for a goal pic.twitter.com/smB6PIcVsI — Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 25, 2017

Great goal bro the shot was perfect — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) November 25, 2017