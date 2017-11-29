Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Watford
Manchester United recorded a 2-4 win over Watford at Vicarage Road last night.
The Red Devils raced into a 0-3 half-time lead through an Ashley Young brace and Anthony Martial goal.
The Hornets fought back to 2-3 and appeared to have set up a nervy few minutes, before Jesse Lingard’s solo effort made sure United were going home with all three points.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to celebrate.
Young, who saw his deflected shot against Brighton go down as an own goal to deny him a first goal in 19 months, clearly enjoyed his two goals against his former club.
Good 3 points on the road. Enjoyed being back at Watford much more than last year! Don’t even think about it, @premierleague, you’re not taking those goals away from me pic.twitter.com/zo96e0H0Cx
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 28, 2017
Great Win Tonight , Thank You To Our Travelling Fans @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/L8Xfhuqv7m
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 28, 2017
I Feel Like Im Hercules pic.twitter.com/6cJDKMkTWW
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 28, 2017
Bout To Feed My Dogs, Need Pedigree pic.twitter.com/HxW86aOtvh
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 28, 2017
3 important points. pic.twitter.com/4M1wqdrpzq
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) November 29, 2017
Shouldn't have let them back in but another 3 points in the bag! @JesseLingard and @youngy18 goals #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/aZBQIvml8K
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) November 28, 2017
I haven't forgotten @AnthonyMartial's finish but @youngy18 and @JesseLingard goals were special
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) November 28, 2017
3️⃣ valuable points in a difficult away game! An amazing support one more time #mufc pic.twitter.com/kwqc530Bwy
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) November 28, 2017