Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Watford

Manchester United recorded a 2-4 win over Watford at Vicarage Road last night.

The Red Devils raced into a 0-3 half-time lead through an Ashley Young brace and Anthony Martial goal.

The Hornets fought back to 2-3 and appeared to have set up a nervy few minutes, before Jesse Lingard’s solo effort made sure United were going home with all three points.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to celebrate.

Young, who saw his deflected shot against Brighton go down as an own goal to deny him a first goal in 19 months, clearly enjoyed his two goals against his former club.