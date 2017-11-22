Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 1-2 win at Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s 1-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
The north Londoners came from behind to record an away win and guarantee that they will top their group.
Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son secured the comeback victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Here is what the players had to say after the final whistle when they gave their thoughts on the match.
Great response in the second half and another big @ChampionsLeague away win. Topping our group says a lot. 🔝👌 #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/kG2bGrWCDZ
— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2017
Group winners! 🔝Big thank you to all the travelling fans! #COYS #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/rdSxGogx95
— Dele (@dele_official) November 21, 2017
another fantastic team performance Tonight #COYS💙 pic.twitter.com/lWNk0MnmGI
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) November 21, 2017
Excellent team performance! Thanks for the fans. Very happy for the 3️⃣ points #UCL #TopOfTheGroup #COYS pic.twitter.com/cYUlPRz0FT
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) November 22, 2017