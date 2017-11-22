Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 1-2 win at Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s 1-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The north Londoners came from behind to record an away win and guarantee that they will top their group.

Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son secured the comeback victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Here is what the players had to say after the final whistle when they gave their thoughts on the match.

Thanks to the fans, glad we could put on a fantastic performance!! Top of the group 👌🏻💙⚽️#COYS

