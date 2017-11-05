Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur just about overcame their Champions League hangover to secure a win against bottom club Crystal Palace in today’s early kick-off in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side struggled to get going in the 12noon game in the wake of the 3-1 win over Real Madrid in midweek.

But South Korea international Heung-min Son made the breakthrough in the second half to score the only goal of the game.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the result.

Sometimes you just got to grind it out. 3 points all that matters. Great finish Sonny. #COYS pic.twitter.com/VwyGwTRVJV — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 5, 2017

Got the job done ✅ Now off to national team #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ac65qqk8cb — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) November 5, 2017

Important win today. Gutted I had to come off, hopefully it's not too serious — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) November 5, 2017