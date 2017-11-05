Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur just about overcame their Champions League hangover to secure a win against bottom club Crystal Palace in today’s early kick-off in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side struggled to get going in the 12noon game in the wake of the 3-1 win over Real Madrid in midweek.

But South Korea international Heung-min Son made the breakthrough in the second half to score the only goal of the game.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the result.