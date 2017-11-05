Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur just about overcame their Champions League hangover to secure a win against bottom club Crystal Palace in today’s early kick-off in the Premier League.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side struggled to get going in the 12noon game in the wake of the 3-1 win over Real Madrid in midweek.
But South Korea international Heung-min Son made the breakthrough in the second half to score the only goal of the game.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the result.
Sometimes you just got to grind it out. 3 points all that matters. Great finish Sonny. #COYS pic.twitter.com/VwyGwTRVJV
— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 5, 2017
+3⃣partido difícil!
Job well done! ✅⚽ #COYS pic.twitter.com/0YVfKOfuR1
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) November 5, 2017
A really good week #COYS pic.twitter.com/pdoxx4ip5N
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) November 5, 2017
Got the job done ✅ Now off to national team #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ac65qqk8cb
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) November 5, 2017
Important win today. Gutted I had to come off, hopefully it's not too serious
— Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) November 5, 2017
Gutted to miss the game today but great to see the boys get 3 points #COYS pic.twitter.com/mp7WktYkqd
— Dele (@dele_official) November 5, 2017