Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been reacting to their momentous victory over Real Madrid at Wembley last night.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded a 3-1 win over the holders to book their place in the Champions League knockout rounds with two group games to spare.
A Dele Alli brace and a Christian Eriksen goal gave Spurs a memorable result.
After the final whistle, the players took to social media to discuss their efforts. Here is what they had to say about the game.
What a night 💥 #DELE20 #COYS #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/JaQ1vTNphM
— Dele (@dele_official) November 1, 2017
The performance. The result. The knockout rounds. 👍👌#COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/N2riP3FpqN
— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 1, 2017
What a performance, what an atmosphere, what a night! #COYS pic.twitter.com/sndAKrcMUb
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) November 1, 2017
What a night! #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/yRREPa9R6l
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) November 1, 2017
Doesn't get better than that! Amazing result #COYS #UCL 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/37NaTTuuV3
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) November 1, 2017
Gran partido hoy! Listos para la siguiente ronda 💪🏾🔥
Great match today! Ready for the next round ⚽ #COYS 🙌🏾 #CL pic.twitter.com/u0672OW9Ru
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) November 1, 2017
I will come back stronger 💪🏻 Well done tonight lads💥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/7xLFhSsHdy
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) November 1, 2017