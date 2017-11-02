Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been reacting to their momentous victory over Real Madrid at Wembley last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded a 3-1 win over the holders to book their place in the Champions League knockout rounds with two group games to spare.

A Dele Alli brace and a Christian Eriksen goal gave Spurs a memorable result.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to discuss their efforts. Here is what they had to say about the game.

What a night! #coys #ce23

