Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been reacting to their momentous victory over Real Madrid at Wembley last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded a 3-1 win over the holders to book their place in the Champions League knockout rounds with two group games to spare.

A Dele Alli brace and a Christian Eriksen goal gave Spurs a memorable result.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to discuss their efforts. Here is what they had to say about the game.

What a night! #coys #ce23 A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

What a performance, what an atmosphere, what a night! #COYS pic.twitter.com/sndAKrcMUb — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) November 1, 2017

Gran partido hoy! Listos para la siguiente ronda 💪🏾🔥

Great match today! Ready for the next round ⚽ #COYS 🙌🏾 #CL pic.twitter.com/u0672OW9Ru — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) November 1, 2017