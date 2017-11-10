Two Chelsea starlets to start for England vs Germany

Chelsea youngsters Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham will both make their England debuts against Germany at Wembley this evening.

Reports yesterday revealed that midfielder Loftus-Cheek, who is currently on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace, would start tonight.

Leaked team news this morning suggests he will be joined in the starting lineup by fellow Chelsea academy product and debutant Tammy Abraham. The 20-year-old striker has impressed on loan at Swansea City so far this season.

Manager Gareth Southgate is also handing a debut to 23-year-old Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Abraham will be paired in attack with Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy, whose Foxes club-mate Harry Maguire is set to win his second cap.

Spurs trio Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose and Eric Dier, who will skipper the side, also start.

Manchester City’s John Stones, Manchester United’s Phil Jones and West Bromwich Albion’s Jake Livermore complete the starting lineup.

Expected England team to play Germany

Pickford, Trippier, Rose, Stones, Jones, Maguire, Dier (capt), Livermore, Loftus-Cheek, Vardy, Abraham.