Victor Moses and his Chelsea team-mates look ahead to Liverpool clash
Chelsea’s players have been posting on their social media accounts ahead of today’s teatime kick-off against Liverpool.
The Blues are on Merseyside ahead of the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side, and they are aware that it’s a big game.
Chelsea are third in the table and nine points behind leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool are a further three points behind them in fifth.
Here’s what Antonio Conte’s squad, including fit-again Victor Moses, had to say as they posted pre-match rallying cries on Twitter and Instagram.
Feel good to be back in training. Big game tomorrow, come on lads pic.twitter.com/fiiJ00EjEE
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) November 24, 2017
Big game tomorrow!! #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/87zcjcN2m2
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 24, 2017
#MatchDay @premierleague @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/j8MXGItXa2
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) November 25, 2017
Off to Liverpool! ✌#Hustle #bigmatch #CFC @ChelseaFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/9AYQgj9zZx
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) November 24, 2017