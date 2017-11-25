Victor Moses and his Chelsea team-mates look ahead to Liverpool clash

Chelsea’s players have been posting on their social media accounts ahead of today’s teatime kick-off against Liverpool.

The Blues are on Merseyside ahead of the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side, and they are aware that it’s a big game.

Chelsea are third in the table and nine points behind leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool are a further three points behind them in fifth.

Here’s what Antonio Conte’s squad, including fit-again Victor Moses, had to say as they posted pre-match rallying cries on Twitter and Instagram.

Feel good to be back in training. Big game tomorrow, come on lads pic.twitter.com/fiiJ00EjEE — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) November 24, 2017