Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain approves of Liverpool’s new chant for him

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has given the thumbs-up to his new chant.

A group of Reds fans were recorded signing the Ox’s new song on their way home from Saturday evening’s win at West Ham United in which the former Arsenal man scored his first league goal for his new club.

The chant, which has been pilfered from Celtic’s Stuart Armstrong song, is to he tune of Enola Gay by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.

Writing on Twitter, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: “Love it!”

That's why we'll sing again for Oxlade Chamberlain 🔴🎵 pic.twitter.com/0gEurugdUs — Paul Philbin (@paulphilbin) November 4, 2017

Oxlade-Chamberlain chant lyrics

“Oh Jurgen said: “We’ve got to play him in centre mid.”

Oooooh words can’t describe,

When he’s running down the right hand side,

His bird is fine,

He scores belters all the time.

That’s why we’ll sing again,

For Oxlade-Chamberlain.”