Video: Angel Gomes scores twice as Man Utd U18s beat Blackburn U18s
Manchester United Under-18s recorded a 1-4 win over Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.
Two goals from Under-17 World Cup winner Angel Gomes, plus a Hayden Carter own goal and D’Mani Bughail-Mellor’s strike gave the Red Devils a comfortable away win.
You can see all the goals in the video below.
Blackburn 1-4 United (Angel Gomes x2, CSC & Mellor) #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5U19oqv1le
— Fabio (@FabioProd) November 18, 2017
The match also saw Dutch starlet Tahith Chong return from a seven-month layoff with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Gomes mentioned his brace and Chong’s comeback when he posted on social media after the final whistle.
4-1 win! Happy to be back with 2 goals👌🏽 but even happier with my boy @TahithC coming back from his ACL injury after being out for 7 months ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!
— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) November 18, 2017