Video: Angel Gomes scores twice as Man Utd U18s beat Blackburn U18s

Manchester United Under-18s recorded a 1-4 win over Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Two goals from Under-17 World Cup winner Angel Gomes, plus a Hayden Carter own goal and D’Mani Bughail-Mellor’s strike gave the Red Devils a comfortable away win.

You can see all the goals in the video below.

The match also saw Dutch starlet Tahith Chong return from a seven-month layoff with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Gomes mentioned his brace and Chong’s comeback when he posted on social media after the final whistle.