Video: Antonio Conte praises his players for beating Man Utd

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was full of praise for his side after they recorded a 1-0 over Manchester United today.

Just a few days after questioning their hunger and desire following the loss at Roma, Conte had much kinder words for his players.

He said the result would give his side confidence and show they that they are capable of winning such games.

The Italian admitted that he is still trying to find the best system for his team since the summer signings.

He also spoke about leaving David Luiz out of the matchday squad entirely for this afternoon’s game.

Here’s Conte’s post-match press conference in full.