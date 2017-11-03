Video: Antonio Conte previews Chelsea vs Man Utd

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has been looking ahead to Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Blues host the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge this weekend. Ahead of the game, Conte held his pre-match press conference at Cobham on Friday afternoon.

He told reporters that a decision would be taken on Saturday over whether key midfielder N’Golo Kante is fit enough to return to action after his injury layoff.

Hear what else Conte had to say in the video below.