Video: Arsenal and Cologne fans chant ‘Tottenham are s**t’ to each other
Tonight’s Europa League game between Cologne and Arsenal wasn’t exactly a thriller.
With little of note happening on the pitch, the fans in attendance found other ways to entertain themselves.
Supporters of both clubs managed to find a shared opinion on which they could find some common ground: “Tottenham are s**t.”
The home fans and away fans bad-mouthed the Gunners’ north London rivals in call-and-response style, with the chant echoing from one end of the ground to the other.
Cologne emerged with a 1-0 win, but Arsenal still progressed as group winners.
Arsenal and Cologne fans signing “Tottenham Are S**T” from one end and back 😂 only highlight of a very sloppy first half pic.twitter.com/LWU9YYATHJ
— MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) November 23, 2017