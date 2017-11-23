Video: Arsenal and Cologne fans chant ‘Tottenham are s**t’ to each other

Tonight’s Europa League game between Cologne and Arsenal wasn’t exactly a thriller.

With little of note happening on the pitch, the fans in attendance found other ways to entertain themselves.

Supporters of both clubs managed to find a shared opinion on which they could find some common ground: “Tottenham are s**t.”

The home fans and away fans bad-mouthed the Gunners’ north London rivals in call-and-response style, with the chant echoing from one end of the ground to the other.

Cologne emerged with a 1-0 win, but Arsenal still progressed as group winners.