Video: Arsene Wenger previews Arsenal vs Spurs

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has previewed this weekend’s north London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur in his pre-match press conference.

The Gunners boss confirmed that striker Olivier Giroud is a major injury doubt for the game, and that Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck will undergo fitness tests tomorrow.

Wenger also discussed midfielder Santi Cazorla’s long-term achilles injury, which he described as being the worst he has ever seen. The Spaniard has been out since since October 2016.