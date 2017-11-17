Video: Bearded Chelsea boss Antonio Conte previews West Brom game

Chelsea return to Premier League action after the international break with an away game at West Bromwich Albion tomorrow afternoon.

Ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns, head coach Antonio Conte held his pre-match press conference today.

The Italian, who was sporting the makings of a “superstitious” beard at the behest of his wife, confirmed that David Luiz would be back in the squad after he was dropped for the Manchester United match before the international games.

You can see his press conference in full in the video below.