Video: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte previews Liverpool game

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte faced reporters earlier today for his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s teatime kick-off at Liverpool.

The Blues boss confirmed that Victor Moses is back to full fitness and should be on the bench at Anfield.

Sporting a clean-shaven look, Conte also revealed that he had ditched the beard he was growing last week after his daughter told him he looked old.

You can see his press conference in full in the video below.