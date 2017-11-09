Video: Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater turned down England call-up, reveals Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has turned down a call-up.

Speaking at his press conference earlier today, Southgate revealed he had tried to include the 27-year-old in his squad to face Germany and Brazil but Drinkwater didn’t feel he was fit enough to be involved.

He said: “I spoke to Danny earlier in the week but he feels he is not fit enough to play.”

The former Manchester United academy player joined the Blues from Leicester City in a £35m deal on transfer deadline day in August.

But he was carrying an injury when he joined and was unable to make his debut for his new club until the end of October. He has been restricted to just one hour and 43 minutes of playing time so far this season.