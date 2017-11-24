Video: Chelsea start their final training session before Liverpool clash

Chelsea trained at their Cobham base this morning ahead of their Saturday tea-time clash with Liverpool.

With the Blues only arriving back from their trip to Azerbaijan to play Qarabag at 6am on Thursday morning, today’s session was head coach Antonio Conte’s first and only chance to do any serious work on the training pitch ahead of the trip to Anfield.

You can see the players making their way onto the pitch at the start of the session in the video below. The best sight for Chelsea fans was that of fit-again Victor Moses heading out to take part in training.