Video: Chelsea travelling to Liverpool
Chelsea are en route to Liverpool ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game at Anfield.
The Blues left their Cobham training base a short time ago, no doubt hoping to get as far up the M6 as possible before the Friday evening rush-hour.
You can see Antonio Conte’s squad boarding their team bus ahead of the trip to Merseyside in the video below. Midfielder N’Golo Kante has found a quicker way of covering the ground when it comes to climbing steps, as well as getting round midfield.
That's training done. ✅
Now the Blues are off to Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/6FyuDvkz2A
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 24, 2017