Video: Chelsea’s Willian scores a beautiful team goal vs Qarabag

Chelsea coasted to a 0-4 away win over Qarabag in Azerbaijan this evening.

The pick of the goals was the second of the evening, which was the first of two scored by Brazilian midfielder Willian.

He was heavily involved in and finished a slick passing move that resulted in this beautiful team goal.

Willian combined well with team-mate Eden Hazard to cut through the Qarabag defence and put his side in a commanding position, which they went on to strengthen.