Video: Dele Alli goal gives Spurs the lead vs Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead in this evening’s Champions League game against Real Madrid at Wembley.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli marked his return from a three-match European ban by opening the scoring on 27 minutes.

Academy product Harry Winks spread the ball out wide with a delightful pass to Kieran Trippier.

The right wing-back fired a low cross into the penalty area, and Alli got across his man to provide the finish and break the deadlock.