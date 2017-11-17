Video: Dele Alli does some Michael Jackson goalkeeping ahead of Arsenal game

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli is not only fit for tomorrow’s north London derby; he’s fit enough to play in goal.

The England international was showing off his unique goalkeeping style on the training ground at Hotspur Way today.

It is safe to say his technique – which is best described as unorthodox yet effective – probably owes more to Michael Jackson than Hugo Lloris.

You can seee Alli showing off his goalkeeping skills in the video below.