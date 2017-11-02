Video: Dele Alli’s two goals and post-match interview vs Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli put in a match-winning display against Real Madrid last night.

The England international, aged 21, returned from a three-match suspension to make his first Champions League appearance of the season in style; scoring the first two goals as Spurs secured a 3-1 win over the European champions at Wembley.

In his post-match interview, Alli said: “Growing up, these are the occasions you want to play in.”

Hear more from Alli’s interview and see both of his goals against Real Madrid in the video below.