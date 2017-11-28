Video: Erik Lamela assists Harry Kane goals 2mins into his first appearance in 400 days

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has made his long-awaited return to action.

The Argentina international, who has been sidelined for more than a year with a hip injury, came off the bench as a 78th-minute substitute in this evening’s Premier League game at Leicester City.

Just two minutes into his first appearance in 400 days, Lamela provided the assist for striker Harry Kane to get Spurs back into the game.

They were trailing 2-0 before Lamela’s instant impact.