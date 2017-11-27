Video: Erik Lamela fit to face Leicester, confirms Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that winger Erik Lamela is available for selection in tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Lamela has been out of action since October 2016 with a hip injury that required surgery.

He has been back in training for a couple of weeks and has got some playing time under his belt with the Spurs under-23 side.

And he is now in line to feature against the Foxes.

Pochettino said: “Good news that Erik has stepped up and is in contention for tomorrow. Always in a very busy schedule you need everyone fit to help the team and that is very good news for the team.”