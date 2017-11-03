Video: Former Man Utd defender Patrice Evra sent-off for kicking one of his fans in warm-up

Marseille defender Patrice Evra was sent-off before kick-off in last night’s Europa League game against Vitoria Guimaraes.

The former Manchester United left-back, aged 36, reacting to abuse from his own supporters by going full Eric Cantona on one fan.

You can see Evra going to confront Marseille supporters, sparking a melee, in the video below.

And this fan footage captures the moment he actually launched a kung-fu kick at a supporter.

He was led away from the bench before kick-off after being informed that he had been red carded.