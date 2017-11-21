Video: Future Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita destroys Monaco
It hasn’t been the best night for Liverpool fans after they watched their side throw away a 0-3 lead against Sevilla to end up with a 3-3 draw.
Perhaps Reds can cheer themselves up by looking elsewhere in this evening’s Champions League group games and, specifically, RB Leipzig’s 1-4 away win at Monaco.
Leipzig’s fourth goal came from midfielder Naby Keita, who will join Liverpool in the summer.
He pulled off a brilliant turn and finish, which you can see in the video below.
Just incase Liverpool fans weren't having a good enough night already…
Here's what Naby Keïta is up to 😎
That turn 👌 pic.twitter.com/VlITvzESEb
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2017