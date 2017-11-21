Video, GIF and Photo: Phil Foden makes his Man City debut

Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden made his first team debut this evening.

The 17-year-old midfielder came off the bench as a 75th-minute substitute in tonight’s Champions League game against Feyenoord.

He was fast-tracked into the first-team squad by coach Pep Guardiola, making the bench on several occasions this season, and announced himself to a wider audience by being named player of the tournament as England won the Under-17 World Cup last month.

Here’s the moment he came on for his debut…

Oct 28th: Scores twice for England in the U17 World Cup final Nov 21st: Makes Man City debut in the Champions League 📺 Get over to BT Sport ESPN HD for Phil Foden's first City appearance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iqrLkbdX1k — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2017

And City shared a photo of his very first touch for them…

Here are his individual highlights from the match:

