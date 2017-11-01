Video: Harry Kane hints he is fit to face Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has dropped a couple of big clues that he is fit to face Real Madrid in this evening’s Champions League clash at Wembley.

The England international, aged 24, returned to training yesterday following the hamstring strain that has kept him out of Spurs’ last two games.

After the session, he tweeted a photo of himself in action. His choice of emoji seemed to convey that he was feeling strong.

And, as you can see in the photo above, he had earlier delivered a real-life emoji on the training pitch, apparently conveying to reporters that he is in tip-top condition.